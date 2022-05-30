Taraba govt, AfDB empower 239 youths with starter packs, tool kits

The Taraba State Government, on Monday, presented tool kits to 120 trained Village Level Operations and Maintenance mechanics (VLOM) and starter packs to 119 unskilled youths trained in various skills.

Governor Darius Ishaku while making the presentation in Jalingo, said the idea was a deliberate effort of his administration, noting that the training and equipping of the youths will help create jobs and reduce restiveness among the youths.

Represented by the secretary to the state government, (SSG) Mr Anthony Jellason, Ishaku said the issue of frequent broken down of boreholes across Taraba communities and unemployment will be reduced as the VLOM beneficiaries were trained to tackle the challenge in various communities across the state.





“The training of 120 youths selected from various local government areas as VLOM will ensure the sustainability of our boreholes across the state.

“This is in line with our water project to ensure that all communities within Taraba have access to decent sources of safe drinking water.

“We have equally trained 119 unskilled youths in various skills ranging from computer operation, hairdressing, welding, shoe and leather works, tailoring, baking, and make-up, among others. We are giving them the required tool kits and starter-packs for effective use discharge of their duties,” he said.

The Governor urged the beneficiaries to use their brains, strength and skills to effect meaningful change in their lives and society and shun social vices especially as the country prepares for elections.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Steering Committee of the AfDB supported Inclusive Basic Service Delivery and Livelihood Empowerment Integrated Programme (INSDLEIP), Anthony Jellason thanked Governor Ishaku for providing resources and giving his team the mandate to deliver on the project.

Jellason urged the beneficiaries to take the gesture seriously as the government has trained monitoring officers who will monitor their activities and report regularly to the government, warning that anyone who misuses the grant will face severe consequences.

Alh. Isiyaka Bashir the State Programme Coordinator, in a remark, thanked Governor Ishaku, AfDB and the Steering Committee Chairman, Mr Anthony Jellason for their support of the programme and assured that efforts were being intensified to cover up the lost ground as a result Covid-19 which slowed down the implementation of the programme.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondent expressed happiness over the starter packs and tool kits given to them and pledged to make judicious use of the items.