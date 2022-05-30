Tricycle, Okada operators declare support for curfew in Anambra

Some tricycle and motorcycle operators in Anambra state, under the auspices of Keke-Napep and Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria (UCKEMORAN), Anambra State Chapter, have commended the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for declaring 6 pm-6 am curfew in some parts of the state.

The Association said the order will help caution its members who operate at night hours.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that Governor Soludo, made the declaration in a state broadcast last week Wednesday, in Awka.

Soludo took the decision following reports of wanton killings, kidnappings and other insecurity issues affecting the state.

The governor equally banned motorcycles, tricycles and shuttle buses from operating on Mondays.

“With effect from tomorrow, Friday, 26th May 2022, a 6 pm to 6 am curfew is hereby placed on motorcycles, tricycles, and shuttle buses in Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments until further notice.





“Also, motorcycles, Keke and shuttle buses are banned from operating in these local governments on Mondays until the Sit-at-Home completely stops.” the governor stated.

Reacting to the development, during its state convention held at Ezi-Uzu Hall Awka, at the weekend, to give unalloyed support to governor Soludo’s administration, the state chapter Chairman of (UCKEMORAN), Chief Arunsi Igbaniuka, said the curfew will also help to checkmate the activities of criminals in the affected council Areas.

According to him, the convention is the culmination of our collective efforts at various local government chapters in Anambra state.

“This is to evince our unalloyed support and solidarity to the present government led by Prof. Soludo and all his seasoned commissioners, amongst who is Patricia Igwebuike, the Honourable Commissioner for Transport.

“We have no doubt that Mr Governor and the Honourable Commissioner for Transport appreciate the basic, foundational, and grassroots position the local and Intercity transportation occupy in the economic development of this state, which we in UCKEMORAN, represent, hence, this convention reiterates our yearnings for recognition and approval by the present administration.

We are glad that we have sent memos to the present administration that UCKEMORAN, have sufficiently deliberated on how to ensure our unalloyed support and co-operation to the Anambra State Government in Internal Revenue Generation (IGR), and that we have resolved that all the members of UCKEMORAN, should always present evidence of payment of his government approved dues/levies during our regular supervisory.

This is so because it’s our collective duty and obligation to ensure that the state’s IGR is properly harnessed so that we can hopefully expect government intervention and supports in the areas of road maintenance, and security, as well as contribute towards our association’s welfare.

“Such recognition and approval would however make it possible for UCKEMORAN, to work in synergy with the government, which relationship would empower UCKEMORAN, as a body to serve as the government’s eye within the areas of our operation in Anambra State.

“We thank the governor, for freeing us from touts, brutality, harassment, intimidations, humiliation, injury and killings of members over illegal levies collection,” Igbaniuka stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Keke, Okada operators declares support for curfew in Anambra

Keke, Okada operators declares support for curfew in Anambra

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Keke, Okada operators declares support for curfew in Anambra

Keke, Okada operators declares support for curfew in Anambra