Taraba CAN condemns attack on Ondo church

Taraba state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has condemned in totality the attack on the Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state that claimed many lives.
Rev. Isaiah Jirapye, the state chairman of the association while speaking to our correspondent in Jalingo, described the attack as barbaric, evil and ungodly in the eyes of citizens who believe in the unity and progress of the country.
He called on the federal government to not just condemn the attack, but to ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.
The CAN Chairman while commending the Ondo state government for its swift visit to the church and commiseration to the families, urged Christians to be vigilant since the recent attacks are being targeted at them.
“It’s quite unfortunate that Nigeria is going down the drain, it is barbaric on the innocent people who converge to worship and the killers decided to take arms against them.
“In Nigeria, we only hear of investigation till another incident come to override the been investigated one.
“I want the federal government to not just investigate the Ondo attack but to clamp down on the perpetrators.
“I want the federal government to rise against the brewing religious crisis in the country, Christians are peace-loving people but if they are frequently pushed, Nigeria would see a day that no one wishes.” The CAN Chairman lamented.

