On Sunday, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba state alleged that some party members collected N500,000 each to stage a shameful game of vote of no confidence on the state chairman Barr. Ibrahim El-Sudi.

Mr. Aaron Artimas, the party’s state publicity secretary who spoke on behalf of the leaders at the party office in Jalingo, also dismissed the purported vote of no confidence on the state chairman, saying that the action was unconstitutional could not stand.

They also alleged that the group was only desperately searching to stop the rescheduled APC governorship primary election after believing their preferred person would not win at the exercise.

“We received a report yesterday, 4th February 2023, that a few members of the executive committee were invited to the residence of one of the party’s major stakeholders. They were implored to suspend the state APC chairman, Barr Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi, in exchange for monetary compensation.

“The action was perfected late evening, and they were rewarded with five hundred thousand naira (N500,000) each for their efforts. It is evident that the above narration is not unconnected with the gubernatorial re-run, which the national working committee of our party has scheduled for 10th February 2023.

“To put the matter straight for the party supporters understanding and for the avoidance of doubt, there are thirty-six (36) members of the party’s executive committee, 18 members of the state working committee as prescribed in articles 12.9 and 12.11, respectively.

Others include the speaker, deputy speaker, principal officers of the house of assembly, as well as other statutory members of the national convention from the state. But, just about 30 people comprising a few members of the state working and non-working committee and a few local government parties Chairmen deluded themselves in suspending the Chairman.

“Besides, the party’s Constitution provides that, to remove any officer, 2/3 of the members must be present after a notice for 21 days from a disciplinary Committee (article 21.5.vi), which is subject to such officer’s fair hearing. In this case, no prior allegation of indiscipline and impropriety has been tabled before the Chairman before the purported decision to suspend him from office.

“We want to state here again that the attempts to instigate or create a crisis in the party have more to do with the scheduled primaries re-run rather than the flimsy reason given for the purported suspension of the Chairman, who has been busy in the state of recent with the conduct of various primaries into political offices in the country.





As loyal party members, we are in total agreement with all the decisions of our great party, whether by policies or imposed by court decisions.

“While we have our reservations on the decision by the Supreme Court to order for a repeat of the Primaries, we are compelled by institutional obligations to abide by the decision.

Our duty as a party is to ensure a level playing ground for everyone without fear or favour. This notwithstanding, a dangerous and sinister dimension has been introduced into our supposed family dispute.

It is increasingly becoming the voice of Isaac and the hands of Esau, as there is a transparent collaboration between our disgruntled members to frustrate the Primaries and deny the party the right to present its candidates.

“It is vital to stress that our Chairman Barr Ibrahim Tukur El-sudi has been very fair and tolerant in handling his duties regarding a series of party disputes and anti-party matters brought to him.

A case in point is the demand for expulsion brought against Chief David Kente by his native Kente Ward executive for anti-party activities. The Chairman ignored this despite glaring evidence that Chief David Kente has never won his ward or unit since 2015 on the pretence of grievances against the party.

On several occasions, we stressed that primaries are strictly conducted by the National Working Committee and not the State Working Committee. Therefore, the allegation of bias against us is not fair and justifiable.

In conclusion, we appeal to all our members not only to dismiss yesterday’s purported suspension as a non-event but also to close ranks for the greater task ahead,” They dismissed.