Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Dr.Olalekan Balogun, Alara of Ilara-Epe, Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo and Professor Oluyemisi Akinyemiju are among distinguished individuals and corporate Nigerians that will grace the book launch of Awoism integrity and welfarism authored by Dr. Layo Adeniyi in Ibadan on February 7 at Civic Centre, Idiape, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Others expected at the book launch include Ambassador Yemi Ogunronbi, who would be the book reviewer, and Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, the Chief Host and other guests from Nigeria and in the diaspora.

In a release signed by the author of the book, Layo Adeniyi, the book Awoist exemplary integrity and welfarism goes beyond what can be swept under the carpet. In doing this, a book of this nature must inform, educate and enlighten our upcoming generations on what transpired during the lives and adventures of this great man of honour.

He recalled that in 1945, Awolowo formed the group Egbe Omo Oduduwa, now to forge Yoruba unity bringing together traditional and educated elites, adding that Egbe Omo Oduduwa was advertised as a non-political organization for men and women of Yoruba Nationality to build the Yoruba State of Nigeria. The organization gained wide support in Western Nigeria.

He was the first Leader of Government Business Minister of Local Government and Finance, and first Premier of the Western Region under Nigeria’s parliamentary system from 1952 to 1959.