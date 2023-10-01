A tanker explosion at Koko junction along Warri- Benin Highway in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has claimed about 20 lives

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday was a result of a spark from a faulty vehicle while the persons were busy scooping fuel that spilled from the tanker.

Pregnant women, children, and some elderly persons have lost their lives in this explosion.

An eye witness said the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road and some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by drivers and security men against going near the vehicle.

“We tried to prevent them but the youths threatened to beat us up telling us it’s their community.

“They came in their numbers carrying all sorts of containers and when the explosion happened around 12:15 am this morning we all fled.

“You can see dead bodies on the ground, some of them ran into the forest as I speak, some dead bodies have been removed, I counted over 20 bodies” the eye witness who called his name Yusuf said.

