Gender imbalance: Court slates Sept 29 for adoption in women group’s suit against Buhari, AGF

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday, slated September 29, 2021, for adoption in a suit filed against President Muhammadu Buhari by the Incorporated Trustees of Nigerian Women Trust along with five other Women Civil Society Organisations.

The women groups, in their suit, numbered, FHC/ABC/CS/1006/202, which has the President and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as defendants, alleged marginalisation of the female gender in the governance of the country.

The matter which was formerly before Justice Okon Abang (Now in the Warri Division of the court) is now being handled by Justice Okorowo, who, on hearing the submissions of counsel, adjourned till September 29, for the adoption of written addresses.

The plaintiffs are complaining of the consistent gender imbalance in terms of decision-making processes in the country as well as the continuous marginalisation of the female gender.

The plaintiffs, which comprises of six women organisations want the court to restrain the President from further exercising the Constitutional and Statutory power of appointment in a manner violative of the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria as contained in the National Gender Policy, 2006.

They also want an order mandating the respondents to henceforth comply with the principle of equality of sexes in all appointments in compliance with Sections 42,147 (3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights.

The Plaintiffs are also praying the court to declare that the failure of the President to implement the 35 per cent affirmative action policy of the Federal Government is illegal, unlawful, null and an arbitrary violation of the National Gender Policy, 2006.

“A declaration that the overwhelmingly predominant appointment of the male gender into decision making positions of the Federation is wrong, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void as it violates Sections 42,147(3) and 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Article 19 of the African Charter of Human and People’s Rights.”

Other plaintiffs in the matter are, Incorporated Trustees of Center for Democracy and Development (CDD- West Africa), Incorporated Trustees of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center, Incorporated Trustees of Vision Spring Initiatives and the Incorporated Trustees of Women in Politics Forum.

