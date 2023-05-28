The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has approved the renaming of eight state-owned tertiary institutions after some eminent citizens of the North West state.

The State Information Commissioner, Akibu Dalhatu, disclosed this in a statement at the weekend.

He said the decision “was inspired by the administration’s profound reverence for the memories and accomplishments of Sokoto State’s esteemed heroes.”

The commissioner stated that the State Executive Council approved the decision at its session.

“The state government firmly believes that these personalities merit the utmost respect and perpetual remembrance for their contributions to various aspects of humanity.”

The public institutions renamed are: Sokoto State University, which has been renamed Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio University, in honour of Sheikh Abdullahi Fodio; Sokoto State University of Education, renamed Shehu Shagari University of Education in honour of former president Shehu Shagari; the College of Education, renamed Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki College of Education in honour of Sultan Ibrahim Dasuki; and the newly constructed Teaching Hospital, named Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar Teaching Hospital in honour of Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Others are the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, renamed Ambassador Shehu Malami College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in honour of Ambassador Shehu Malami; the College of Nursing Sciences, renamed Balaraba Buda College of Nursing Sciences in honour of Balaraba Buda; the College of Midwifery, renamed Aisha Ahmad Gandi College of Midwifery in honour of Aisha Ahmad Gandi; College of Legal and Islamic Studies, renamed Haliru Binji College of Legal and Islamic Studies, in honour OF Sheikh Haliru Binji.

Honourable Dalhatu stated that Governor Tambuwal is renowned for his unwavering commitment to promoting education and that “this decision is a collective determination to preserve the heritage of the state and to inspire future generations to emulate accomplished figures who have left an indelible mark on society.”

“The meticulous process of renaming was conducted with utmost thoughtfulness and discernment. Through extensive consultations with eminent historians, esteemed community leaders, and representatives from various sectors, the government ensured that the chosen names epitomize the cherished values and ideals that Sokoto State holds dear,” he added.

The Information Commissioner said Governor Tambuwal enjoined “all the citizens of Sokoto State to embrace this momentous decision with open hearts and receptive minds.”

He maintained that the government was convinced that the renaming of these educational institutions serves as a profound expression of gratitude for the selfless sacrifices made by these heroes in pursuit of the advancement and prosperity of Sokoto state.