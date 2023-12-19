The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State and its gubernatorial candidate in the last general election, Sa’idu Umar, have congratulated former governor of the state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over his victory at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.

This is contained in a separate congratulatory message signed by the publicity secretary of the party in the state, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, as well as the gubernatorial candidate, Sai’du Umar, and made available to newsmen in the state on Tuesday.

The statement reads; “Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP wish to heartily congratulate our leader, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, over his victory at the Court of Appeal, which affirmed him as the duly elected Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

“We wish to also express the full solidarity of the Party with the Senator and all candidates who flew the Party’s Flag in other elections, assuring them of the unalloyed support of the PDP family in the State, as loyal party faithful and stakeholders.

“The Party is indeed, greatly impressed with the robust, dynamic, and qualitative representation which our legislative ambassadors are already exhibiting in the two Chambers since their inauguration and urges them to regard their victory as a further motivation to deliver more dividends of Democracy to the people of Sokoto State and the nation, who have always reposed their unwavering confidence in their capacities to perform and eagerly anticipating the expected developmental strides and existential positive impact which your representation will accrue to them.

“We wish to again, express our unflinching solidarity with all our candidates who flew the Party’s flag in other elective positions and assure them that the PDP, as one big family, celebrates their courage, applauds their efforts, and will stand side by side with them all the way, as we work together in our collective desire to strengthen and position our party for future victories.”

Also in its congratulatory message, Sa’idu Umar, while congratulating the Senator representing Sokoto South, described the victory as not only splendiferous but equally auspicious of a deserving political leader.

He said, ” Congratulations to my quintessential leader, the Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and Urban Development on his meritorious affirmation by the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja.

“Unarguably, this victory is not only splendiferous but, equally auspicious and conspicuously deserving of a political heavyweight such as the Mutawalle of Sokoto.

“It further demonstrates unapologetic commitment to community development as well as the consolidation and drive of Sokoto South Senatorial District towards El Dorado.

“It’s my prayer that Allah shall continue to guide, and strengthen him in the service of the good people of his constituency, Sokoto State, and Nigeria as a whole.”

