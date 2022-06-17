Tambuwal Inaugurates 2022 Hajj Delegation

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has inaugurated the 2022 State Hajj delegation of 17 men to be led by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly (SOHA), Rt. Hon. Aminu Manya Achida.

The occasion was held at the Council Chamber of Government House, House, Sokoto on Thursday.

In the same venue, the Governor also swore in the new Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission and his permanent commissioners; as well as a permanent member of the state House of Assembly Commission.

The new Chairman of the commission according to a statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello includes, Haliru A. Muhammad, while Abbas Gandi, Shehu Bawa Goronyo, Ahmad Abdullahi Tsoho Shuni and Abdul Razak Shehu were sworn-in as permanent commissioners.

Similarly, Alhaji Attahiru Hussain was sworn in as a member of the state assembly service commission.

While inaugurating the Hajj delegation Gov. Tambuwal, who said the chairman and members were carefully selected, stated that they are e expected to provide guidance to the pilgrims from Sokoto to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and back.

He admonished the pilgrims to observe the rules and regulations of the host country stating that it is imperative to adhere to the subsisting protocols regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and other laws of the kingdom.

He implored them to intensify prayers for the return of peace, progress and cohesion in the troubled spots of the state and the country, expressing confidence that the committee will discharge its mandate effectively.

On the new chairman of the state Civil Service Commission and his permanent commissioners, Governor Tambuwal said he has no doubt that they have all it takes to provide good leadership.





He said the civil service is the bedrock of government services delivery to the people of the state, noting that the state government already have a very vibrant and strong bureaucracy that could be strengthened to conform with global best practices.

The governor commended the state Head of Service and civil servants for their dedication and steadfastness in the discharge of their duties, calling on them to continue to give their best in the service of the State.

He charged the civil service commission to ensure that the promotion and elevation of civil servants are done seamlessly in accordance with its statutes and regulations.

Tambuwal also explained that with the level of commitment his administration has been making to ensure prompt and regular payment of salary, it would be less difficult to manage the state civil service.

