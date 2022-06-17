JCI Ibadan Elite delivers maiden edition of employability skills training

In line with the recently launched initiative by the Junior Chamber International (JCI) to sustain and rebuild economies, businesses and strengthen workforce morale as we recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic together, Junior Chamber International Ibadan Elite hosted the Employability Skills Training Programme on Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Daylan Event Centre, Eleyele Sango road, Ibadan to help tackle the problem of underemployment and unemployment in local communities and in the nation at large.

Speaking with the host president, Goodness Morakinyo, he disclosed that the Elite Employability Skills Training was aimed at increasing the employability prospects of participants by equipping them with employability skills suitable for today’s workplace, arming them with digital skills for workplace optimization and also equipping them with the “how” of building healthy Curriculum Vitae compliant with contemporary AI technology of shortlisting CVs

Another highlight of the event was the presence of Workforce Group, an HR group which organised walk-in interview sessions for interested participants.

Facilitators at the Employability Skills Training included Mr Yemi Faseun of the Talent Network, Mr J.J Omojuwa, Prof. Sola Ajayi (Vice-Chancellor of First Technical University Ibadan), Prof. Kayode Adebowale (Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan), Mr Foluso Aribisala – CEO Workforce Group, Mr Lawal Gbolahan of Gill Automations and Mr David Nkanga – Director of Resources at Transcorp Group.

Also in attendance were the National President of Junior Chamber International, Nigeria – JCIN Amb. Olawale Bakare represented by the JCI Nigeria Executive Vice President for South West who is also the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on Human Capital Development – JCIN Amb. Toyin Atanda, the Charter President of JCI Ibadan Elite – JCI Senator Tolu Adeniyi, JCI Senator Deolu Adeniyi and the 2019 President of JCI Ibadan Elite – JCIN Amb. Sanmi Abiodun.

The five-hour free event which had 614 on-site participants and 96 online participants were thankfully sponsored by Daylan Hall, Workforce Group, Valencia School, Money Africa, Suave Group, Clubkonnect and Frollicles HS.

The event was wrapped up with a networking session between the speakers and the audience.

It was an Employability Masterclass that got its participants inspired and engaged after which one can only expect that they thrive in their chosen career paths.