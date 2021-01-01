Tambuwal dissolves caretaker committee in all Sokoto LGAs

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has dissolved the caretaker committees of all the 23 local government areas of the state.

Gov. Tambuwal disbanded the committees on Friday after a brief meeting with them at Government House, Sokoto State.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor Muhammad Bello, said the governor expressed appreciation to them for the support and encouragement they gave to his administration in the last two years, stressing that “all of you have tried your best for the administration during and after the electioneering campaigns.”

“All of you know that the due process is that sole administrators can only be in office for six months. Now you have spent two years,” the Governor said.

“I’m aware that some of you would want to contest. I wish you all the best. Whether you come back or not, we will continue to engage you whenever the need arises,” he added.

According to him, the state electoral commission (SOSIEC) has been appropriately briefed and is planning a new election.

In his response, the former Sole Administrator of Sokoto North local government area, Alhaji Aminu Ibrahim No Delay, on behalf of his colleagues expressed gratitude to the Governor for the opportunity and privilege given to them to serve.

“We will remain with you at all times because we have since realized that your intentions and dispositions are for the collective good of all people of the state,” No Delay said.

