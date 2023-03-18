Olakunle Maruf

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure the ongoing governorship and house of assembly elections reflect the electorate’s wishes in the state.

Speaking after casting his vote at his polling units in Rufan Ajia 033, in Tambuwal local government, the governor commends the electorates in the state for coming out in large numbers in exercising their franchise.

The governor who cast his vote at about 11:27 am said he expects INEC and security agents to maintain the tempo.

The governor lamented the performance of INEC in the recent presidential and national assembly election in the state where he said BVAS failed woefully during the election.

He said so far, no report of BVAS malfunction but call on security agents to deal with news of ballot box snatching in some parts of the state.

I have received reports of ballot box snatching in some parts of the state and I want security agents to ensure the situation is arrested so as not to disenfranchise some of the electorates in the state.

He, therefore, expressed confidence in the chances of the candidate of the party in the state, Sa’idu Umar Ubandoma, saying he is the candidate to beat in the governorship election in the state.

Also in his remarks, the Deputy Governor, Manir Dan’Iya, called on Independent National Electoral Commission and the security agents to maintain the tempo by ensuring elections remain peaceful in the state.

The deputy governor was the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the last presidential and national assembly where his election was declared inconclusive.

After casting his vote at about 10:23 am in his polling units, 012 Runfar General Hospital Kware, Manir commended INEC and security agents, saying they improved on the exercise compared to last time.





He however called on INEC and security agents to ensure the election is devoid of any action that will affect the integrity of the election.

