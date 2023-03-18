Godwin Otang

There is overwhelming voter apathy across polling units in Cross River state as the gubernatorial and state House of Assembly polls are ongoing.

Several polling units visited in Ikom, Calabar Municipality, and several others show very low voter turnout compared to what was obtainable during the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

It is still unclear why voters are not coming out, en-mass, but our reporter who is monitoring the exercise reports that INEC ad-hoc staff are hoping that, voters would still come out.

However, even at 12:25, in the afternoon, polling stations at Calabar Municipality, Akpabuyo, Ikom, and Akamkpa were very scanty, leaving polling unit officers and other INEC staff to idle.

Some of the INEC polling unit officers, Miss Ugonma and Mr Promise Onuora, express their thoughts that voters would still come out.

“Though we didn’t come out early, we hope that they will come out, let’s see even though time is far spent already.”

