Take ownership of constituency projects, Senator Sani Musa tasks constituents

The Senator Representing Niger East Senatorial District of Niger State at the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has called on his constituents to monitor and take ownership of constituency projects executed by him across nine local government areas of the state.

He made the call when he led a team of his advisory council to interact with stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) and his structure in his constituency in Gurara, Tafa and Suleja Local Government Areas of Niger state.

Sani Musa is a federal lawmaker representing Chanchaga, Shiroro, Munya, Tafa, Suleja, Gurara, Paikoro, Rafi and Bosso Local Government Areas under the Niger East Senatorial District.

Musa who was represented by Alhaji Baba Bissala, Chairman, Advisory Council of Senator Sani Musa and Sarkin Shannu of Zazzau Suleja, explained that the purpose of the visit was for the team to interact with party members and the senator’s structure under his constituency.

“We are here to meet and interact with all the wards chairmen, coordinators, youth and women leaders from various wards which are the structure of the senator under his constituency as well as other party stakeholders.

“The essence of the interactive session is to know the challenges and other issues affecting people in zone B and see how to address to benefit the people.

“We also want to see how all of you as the structure of the senator can synergise, work together and take ownership of all the senators projects executed and the ones still under construction,” he said.





Also, in a seperate remarks, the Special Adviser to Niger State Governor on Political and Strategy, Alhaji Mohammed Umar Kolo, thanked party members for their support to the senator and solicited more support by ensuring they vote for all candidates of the party during the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the country.

He noted that the senator was a unifier that carried everyone along irrespective of tribe and religion, adding that the purpose for the interactive session was to ensure that everyone was involved in the development strides of Senator Musa.

In their separate remarks, APC chairmen in Gurara, Tafa and Suleja local government areas of the state, appreciated the Federal lawmaker for initiating and executing people’s oriented projects as well as youths and women empowerment programmes in his constituency and pledged their commitment to the party.

Similarly youths and women representative in Tafa, Gurara and Suleja LGAs promised to mobilise their members to ensure that the lawmaker win the senatorial seat for second term, come next year’s general polls in the country.