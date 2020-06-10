Taiwan donates 100,000 medical masks to Nigeria

Amb. Vincent Yang, the Representative of Taiwan in Nigeria, on Tuesday, donated another consignment of 100,000 medical masks to Nigeria.

Tribune Online reports that Yang, who made the donation in Lagos, said that the Taiwanese government had recently donated 50,000 medical masks to the NCDC as well as 10,000 masks to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The Taiwanese representative said that the masks were meant to support Nigeria in meeting the urgent needs of the frontline health workers and other stakeholders.

”Today, Taiwan is making another donation of medical masks to the Nigeria Ministry of Health. This donation is to support Nigeria’s effort in containing COVID-19.

”Taiwan is also willing to share her experiences in diseases control with Nigeria. Taiwan has been able to contain the pandemic and minimise its impact on people’s lives and daily activities.

”We know that a strong defence against the virus can only be achieved globally through joint effort,” he said.

According to him, Taiwan has only reported 443 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus.

Yang said that Taiwan had been able to contain the spread of the virus due to her regulations and strict border control measures, adding that the country never introduced stay-at-home orders.

He disclosed that Taiwan had since April donated over 20 million medical masks and medical equipment to U.S. Europe and other countries.

Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, who received the consignment on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, thanked the Taiwanese government.

”On behalf of the Federal Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, we must thank the Taiwanese government for this gesture.

”We have received the masks for the Minister of Health, and we would let him know that. We must thank you for your support,” he said.(NAN)