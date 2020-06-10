I am Aregbesola’s leader, no cold war between us — Tinubu

Sen. Bola Tinubu, National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, debunked speculations of any cold war between him and the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, stating that he remains his leader.

Tinubu, in a statement by his media adviser, Tunde Rahman, stated that “there is no war, cold or hot, between us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body within the APC in Lagos, had on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for the disbandment of all factional groups within the party.

There were online media reports that the resolution had worsened a phantom cold war between Tinubu and Aregbesola.

Tinubu, however, said that there had never been and there would never be any form of misunderstanding between the two of them following the dissolution of the groups.

He said that Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun, had been unswervingly and wholly committed to the progressive ideology of Tinubu’s political family.

“This was to promote discipline, harmony and cohesion and engender party supremacy. The APC is one united political family in Lagos. I remain Ogbeni Aregbesola’s leader,” Tinubu said.

The former governor of Lagos said: “Our political family remains strong. The GAC is a very strong body within the APC leadership structure in Lagos.

“And we are staying focused in our commitment to building and maintaining a cohesive political party. Its resolution is not targeted at any particular individual or collection of individuals.

“The resolution was to restate the often-stated position that the only group known to us is APC and not any of the factional groups. The GAC position does not imply any division within the group.

“The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted,” he said.

Tinubu expressed disappointment in the claims, adding that to do so impulsively as the authors of the report had done was to take the frontier of reporting away from facts to the realm of groundless speculations.

“The resolution is well-meaning and should not be misinterpreted. It was to renew the commitment to APC and its unity.

“Ogbeni Aregbesola is a strong member of the political family,” he said. (NAN)