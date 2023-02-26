The Terra Academy for The Arts is another pathway for young persons interested in gaining relevant theatre arts and entrepreneurship skills. Write by Akintayo Abodunrin.

THE ranks of Nigerian creatives swelled on Friday, February 10, when the Bolanle Austen-Peters founded Terra Academy for The Arts (TAFTA), held the graduation ceremony for its first cohort at Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

About 2000 students who completed the Academy’s programme on relevant skills in theatre arts and entrepreneurship were conferred with their degrees, helping to fulfil one of its goals of building and empowering a community of young Nigerians who will impact the economy and society by transforming the creative industry.

The programme offered an innovative curriculum with specialised courses in sound design, stage lighting, animation, and scriptwriting, all incorporated with entrepreneurship modules.

Founder, Austen-Peters explained her reason for establishing the Academy while congratulating the graduands on their accomplishment. She said, “The dream of TAFTA is a story of possibilities. During the pandemic, when industries were shutting down, and few were harder hit than the creative industry, we realized how important it is to use our creativity to create wealth. As Terra Kulture, we trained hundreds of talents each year who have become superstars in their respective fields, an opportunity we wanted to extend to the greater public.

“TAFTA was established as a gateway to impacting the lives of young Nigerians. Our training allows our graduates to build their entrepreneurial skillsets, ensuring they can provide for themselves and their families. I am delighted that what was thought impossible has been made possible. My sincere congratulations to our graduates today who have taken the next steps to transform their lives.”

Eminent Nigerians, industry veterans and fledgling artists were among the guests at the colourful ceremony. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; President of Nigerian Academy of Letters, Professor Duro Oni; President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Olasupo Ayokunle and filmmaker Femi Odugbemi attended. Others were actors Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Deyemi Okanlawon, Mike Afolarin and Akah Nnani, who hosted the event.

Information Minister, Mohammed, who delivered the keynote address, focused on the long-term impact of TAFTA’s programme on national development. For him, “Nigeria’s creative industry is the new crude oil. Today, Nigeria has taken the world by storm and found itself in the global space through music, movies, fashion, literature, and theatre. As Nigeria’s population comprises a 70% youth demographic, many of whom are unemployed or underemployed, TAFTA could not come at a more auspicious time.

“I can say with conviction that TAFTA is contributing its quota to the efforts to solve the unemployment crisis in Nigeria. I also want to congratulate the graduates and admonish them to make the best use of this rare opportunity. TAFTA continues to be a progress partner, and its efforts are impressive and highly commendable. The ministry looks forward to exploring greater means of partnerships with TAFTA to extend their invaluable training across the length and breadth of Nigeria”.

Austen-Peters established TAFTA in 2021 to upskill 65,000 underserved Nigerian youths through innovative, creative education and practical training designed by handpicked experts in the creative industry. The initial programme runs for six weeks, with an additional two-week practical workshop designed to ensure the hands-on application of the course materials. Notable alumni from the Academy include Moshood Fattah, best known for his role as ‘Michael’ in Netflix’s hit series ‘Far From Home’ Queen Celestine, theatre performer and Miss Nigeria Universe 2014, and Bunmi Olunloyo, actor, dancer, and fitness instructor.





TAFTA expanded its offerings in 2022 with the opening of six physical learning centres for students who lacked access to the internet, electricity, or compatible devices. The Academy also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Screenwriters Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) to strengthen the support offered to students by easing the admission process into the professional guild.

Admission into the Academy’s second cohort will start soonest, with interested persons in Lagos, Ogun, and Kano states asked to submit their applications.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE