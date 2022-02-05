Tafa Oloyede: We’ll miss his rich experience —Osun Govt

During the week, the Nigerian movie industry lost yet another veteran in the Yoruba sector, actor, John Adewumi (famously known as Tafa Oloyede). Government of Osun State has morned the late actor too.

Describing him as an actor who gave a good account of himself in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood, the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode said the Ede-born actor’s rich experience of the craft will be greatly missed.

The Government also commiserated with with the family of late Adewumi, the entire Nollywood family and indeed the people of Osun saying, “Mr Tafa Oloyede was one of our respected talents, an actor who gave a good account of himself in the Yoruba genre of Nollywood.

“He was devoted to his craft from his days in the many productions of late Baba Oyin Adejobi. Osun has lost yet another theatre icon but we are comforted that ‘Tafa Oloyede ‘ did the state proud while he was here. We pray for his family at this trying period. May the Almighty grant them the needed comfort and safety strength to carry on.”

According to Egbemode, the state would miss the rich experience of the late thespian, and the impact he had on the younger generation of actors and other stakeholders in the creative industry.

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) in Osun State had concluded the burial arrangements with the family and the remains of the late veteran Yoruba actor, John Adewumi, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, will be buried on Feb. 11.

According to the Osun State Governor of TAMPAN, Alhaji Moruf Lawal, the association would organise ‘Artist Day’ in the honour of the deceased on February 10 at his home town, Ede, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

He added that Christian wake programme would be organised for the deceased on Feb. 10, before he would be laid to rest on Feb. 11.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the Association, Ayo Oladapo, said Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-oke Baba Abiye, Ede, would handle the Christian wake and funeral service.

Oladapo said the the National President of the Association, Mr Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, had been briefed on the burial arrangements.

He said TAMPAN would also inform the state government officially on the burial arrangements for the deceased

Late Adewumi, died at his residence in Arowomole, Kajola area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital on Tuesday and was survived by wives and children.