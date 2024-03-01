The Symposium/Lecture Day/Day of Tributes scheduled for March 4 at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, to kickstart the weeklong burial ceremony of former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, has been put aside.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the alternate chairman Felix Ayanruoh Esq on behalf of the chairman of the Media Sub-Committee, Mr Kayode Komolafe, Secretary, Ebenezer Adurokiya and son of the late foremost unionist, Kive Kokori and made available on Friday to journalists at Ovu, the country-home of the Kokoris in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

Recall that Chief Frank Ovie Kokori Burial Planning Committee (Media Subcommittee), on behalf of the children and family of the octogenarian, had earlier made the announcement of the burial plans late January and early February.

The committee, however, disclosed that other items on the burial ceremony programme will go as scheduled viz:

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

THURSDAY 7TH MARCH, 2024

3:00p.m: Service of Songs at his residence, 20, Odokuma Street, Ovu-Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

FRIDAY 8TH MARCH, 2024

7:00a.m: Body leaves St. Francis Hospital Mortuary in a motorcade to his residence for lying-in-state.

10:00a.m: Funeral Service at St. James Anglican Church, Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

12:30p.m: Interment at his residence, 20, Odokuma Street, Ovu-Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

1:00p.m: Reception/Entertainment follows at Ovu Grammar School, Ovu-Inland, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

SUNDAY 10TH MARCH, 2024

8:00a.m: Thanksgiving/Outing Service at St. James Anglican Church, Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

The public and well-wishers are enjoined to call 08080987812 for more enquiries.

The elder statesman passed December 7, 2023 the very day he clocked 80 at Mount Horeb Clinic, Warri, where he was receiving treatment for a kidney-related ailment.