Three Jordanian air force planes carried out the latest air drop to distribute food aid in northern Gaza on Friday, the armed forces said.

The packages are expected to help 6,000 people, local media reported.

Jordan has been leading operations to air-drop relief and food aid in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out.

Recently, other countries took part in these operations including France, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

