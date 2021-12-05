Sylvester’s death: We’re open for investigation ― Dowen College

The management of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos has expressed its readiness to assist the Lagos State Ministry of Education and the Police in unraveling the circumstances leading to the death of its 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Oromoni’s death became a public knowledge last week after a family member, identified as Perri, posted about the incident on his Twitter handle, @Perrisonoromoni, alleging that Sylvester, who was in JSS2, died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by his seniors, who wanted to force him to join a cult group.

The school in a statement on Sunday, expressed what its termed deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, describing Sylvester’s death as tragic and unfortunate and that the incident requires a thorough investigation.

While praying God to comfort Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him, the school promised to assist the authorities to get to the bottom of the incident.

The statement further read in part that, “the first steps taken by the school, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, has been the immediate closure of the school to aid in the investigation.

“Sylvester was dearly loved by his teachers, his fellow students and he was a beacon of light for Dowen College.

“His death is very painful and irreparable loss to us. But understandably, at this time of intense grief and suffering, emotions are raw and tensions are high.

“So, we pray that God, who alone knows how to comfort the sorrowing, will comfort

Sylvester’s family and all those who loved and knew him.

“But we shall certainly assist the authorities in their investigations.”

