Oyo disseminates 2019/2020 school census report to stakeholders

Oyo State Ministry of Education Science and Technology under the headship of Mr Rahman Abdul-Raheem, the commissioner in the Ministry, has disseminated the state’s 2019/2020 annual school census report to all the concerned stakeholders in the state.

Speaking with the education stakeholders in the state recently, which involved all the public educational agencies and private bodies in the state, the commissioner, Barrister Abdul-Raheem stressed that education management at any government level should be public driven.

According to him, the growth and development of education largely depend on public input into the system. He expressed satisfaction with the impressive contributions of the Parent-Teacher Association and schools’ alumni in the state towards the development of education.

He noted that the era of public schools not performing in Oyo State has gone due to the implementation of the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde’s restricting initiative in the state education sector, aimed at achieving quality education in line with Sustainable Development Goals in the state.

She noted that the state government under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde is investing a lot of money in the development of education in the state in the areas of infrastructure, and human capacity development.

He said: “Oyo State government welcomes contributions from every education stakeholder in the state for the achievement of present administration’s vision to move education to a greater height. The distribution of the 2019/2020 Annual school census report to stakeholders in the state was meant to intimate the general public and international organisations with the state at which Oyo State public schools are in terms of strengths and challenges. The report will give people, corporate bodies, and Non-Governmental International Organisations knowledge of areas they may wish to support the state in the education development process.

“The annual school census Report is a global exercise, mandating every state in a country to compile consolidated data that will indicate the status of schools in states for subsequent effective planning. The development will provide access to International donors and thus generate interventions from those bodies. From all indications, Oyo State is making effort to switch from an analogue system of data collection to e-data collection for easy access to the global community.”

