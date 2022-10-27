Swiss boarding schools plan education fair in Lagos next month

Some post primary institutions based in Switzerland will visit Lagos for a Swiss Boarding Schools Fair next month.

According to a statement by Mark Brooks Education, the event will have in attendance , Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos,Thomas Schneider, and it will take place at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi.

It is being organised by Swiss Learning, an organisation that draws students from over 120 countries to its 14 boarding schools and two hotel management schools,

The Director of Swiss Learning, Christophe Xavier Clivaz, said: “This is an outstanding opportunity to meet senior leaders from the most prestigious boarding schools in Switzerland. Students can study a range of programmes such as the International Baccalaureate, American High School Diploma, AP Advanced Placement, A Levels, IGCSE for as short as a term, summer or an academic year or more.”

Cradle of the International Baccalaureate, Swiss schools offer a holistic education that allows each child to find and develop their talents which will allow them to enter some of the best universities in the world.

The Swiss Consul General , Schneider noted that : “In a constantly changing and globalized world, Switzerland offers schools where children can flourish in a safe, multicultural and multilingual environment. The lifelong connections they make during their stay will be the foundations to join a long-term network of emerging leaders.”

Schools taking part in the event include Aiglon College, Brillantmont International School, Collège Beau Soleil, Collège du Léman, Institut auf dem Rosenberg, John F. Kennedy International School, La Garenne International School, and TASIS.

“It is an honour for us to be able to visit Nigeria to present our schools. Our institutions welcome students from five continents without any dominant nationalities. The presence of more excellent students from your magnificent country is one of our priorities”, adds Mr Clivaz.

