Sustaining war against insurgency, best way to immortalise departed Army officers — Reps C’tte on Defence

The House of Representatives committee on Defence has commiserated with the Nigerian army and entire families of the departed military officers, saying that the best way to immortalise the officers is for the Federal government to sustain the war against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

In a statement issued by the chairman of the committee, Honourable Babajimi Benson on Saturday, the Defence committee described the death of the officers especially that of the Chief of Army staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru as a collosal loss to the country.

They said ‘it is devastating that the highly-spirited personnel lost their lives at a time when the NA was poised to committedly tackle the festering insecurity in the country.’

While the committee enjoined the National Assembly and other formations to rededicate themselves to the onerous task of bringing insurgency to and end in the country, it prayed that “God grants the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

In the meantime, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) also joined other well meaning Nigerians on Saturday to express their profound condolences to President Mohammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and family of Late Attahiru and other officers who died in the fatal plane crash on Friday.

A statement issued ad signed on Saturday by the President and secretary of the association, Professor Innocent A.O. Ujah and Dr. Philips Uche Ekpe respectively, reads in part: “The NMA joins other Nigerians in sharing the pains and grief of the Presidency and other well meaning Nigerians and prays that their souls find peace in God’s Kingdom while praying for the families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“The Association is particularly pained, bearing in mind that the nation has lost a rare breed and one of her most decorated intelligent tactical officer with enormous wealth of experience in tackling the current insurgency and banditry at this time that his services are most needed.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE