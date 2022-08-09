Sustain the spirit of patriotism, NYSC DG charges corps members

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, has urged corps members to be more patriotic, hardworking and resilient throughout their service year.

Fadah gave this charge on Tuesday, at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch B stream II orientation exercise, which was held at the permanent orientation camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

The NYSC boss in a statement delivered by the Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, implored the corps members to continue to uphold the value the scheme stands for and sustain the spirit of patriotism imbibed in them.

He said, “I urge you to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience which you imbibed during the orientation course. It is my ardent hope that you will strive to meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing towards the progress and development of our fatherland.”

Fadah also charged the corps members to aspire for self-employment describing it as a panacea to youth unemployment. He further stated that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme has been designed to equip corps members for self-employment and wealth creation.

He added, “I encourage you to avail yourselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme. You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas, and make yourselves available for the training, which starts from the Orientation Camp. On our part, Management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.

“Let me also remind you to adhere strictly to the established safety measures such as physical distancing, wearing of face masks and the use of hand washing facilities provided at strategic locations in the orientation camp. You are to equally avail yourselves of the COVID-19 vaccination that will be administered on camp if you have not done so.”

The DG equally tasked corps members to be security conscious at all times and avoid late-night journeys, night parties and visitation to dangerous places.

While assuring the corps members that their welfare and safety are of topmost priority to the management, he urged them to stay out of trouble and warned them against drug abuse and trafficking.

He also warned the corps members against cybercrime and advanced fee fraud, saying anyone caught would be dealt with according to the provisions of the NYSC Bye-Laws.

Fadah enjoined corps members to identify the felt needs of their host communities and initiate community development projects that would improve their standard of living.

