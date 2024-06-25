Ogun State Police Command has arrested a suspected ritualist, Lekan Akinyemi, for unlawful possession of a human head dug from a grave.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the arrest was made on Monday at about 3:50pm by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Adatan Division.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the arrest in Tuesday, said that one Nojeem (surname withheld), visited the police station and reported that on Sunday, June 23, at about 8am , one of his siblings alerted him about unusual activities at their late father’s gravesite at Isale Itoko, Abeokuta.

When the gravesite was inspected, the complainant said he found that their father’s head had been removed by unknown person(s).

The PPRO said that further inquiries led to the identification of the suspect, aged 45, who was discovered to have been the one who dug the grave and severed the head of the buried corpse.

SP Odutola said that the case would be handed over to the Anti-Robbery Unit for preliminary investigation before it would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

