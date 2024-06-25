The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, known as UN Women, reported that 113 countries have never had a woman as Head of State, and only 26 are currently led by women.

UN Women released new gender equality figures on Monday, urging countries to prioritise women as many head to the polls in 2024.

This UN Women data was shared in conjunction with the International Day for Women in Diplomacy, celebrating women’s achievements in breaking barriers in diplomacy.

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous stated, “As many countries head to the polls this year, we all must put women first, at the pinnacle of power, where and when it matters the most.”

As of January 1, 2024, women make up less than a third of Cabinet ministers in 141 countries. Seven countries have no women in their Cabinets. Only 23 per cent of Ministerial positions are held by women.

Women are also underrepresented as Permanent Representatives of the UN. As of May 2024, women held 25 per cent of senior ambassador posts in New York, 35 per cent in Geneva and 33.5 per cent in Vienna.

“Our work is guided by the belief that when women lead, the world is better for all people and the planet. Women’s equal participation in governance and leadership is key to improving lives for all,” said Bahous.

She emphasized that electing and appointing women to leadership positions shows strong political will for gender equality and a commitment to addressing global challenges.

“As we prepare to mark 30 years since the passage of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the world’s most progressive blueprint for advancing women’s rights, UN Women continues to work to ensure women lead and thrive in shaping and driving positive change, including through occupying the most senior positions of power,” Bahous added.

The 1995 Beijing conference was built on agreements from three previous global conferences on women and consolidated five decades of legal advances aimed at securing women’s equality with men in law and practice.

It aimed to accelerate the implementation of the Nairobi Forward-looking Strategies for the Advancement of Women and remove all obstacles to women’s active participation in all spheres of life through full and equal participation in economic, social, cultural, and political decision-making.

(NAN)

