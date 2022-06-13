Suspected internet fraudster allegedly rapes girl to death in Imo

A young girl identified as Amarachi Iwunze has been allegedly raped to death by a suspected internet fraudster, Ifeanyi Osuji, popularly called Yahoo boy in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The victim was said to have been invited over by Osuji, a native of the same community on Saturday.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that she was reportedly drugged by Osuji after which he allegedly had carnal knowledge.

The incident was said to have resulted in Iwunze’s death on Sunday morning while she was still in Osuji’s house.

It was further gathered that immediately after the news got to the community, some youths burnt Osuji’s house after destroying his belongings.

A viral video making the rounds on social media shows the rampaging youth pulling down the gate of the house said to have belonged to Osuji. Smoke was seen coming from the main building, indicating that the house was on fire.

It was gathered that the suspect Osuji had reported fled before the arrival of irate youths in the community.

When contacted, the Spokesman of Imo State Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident and said that the command is already investigating the matter.

