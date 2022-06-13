Police foil kidnap attempt along Abuja/Kaduna road

Kaduna State police command said they collaborated with other security agencies to foil a kidnap attempt along Abuja/Kaduna highway.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige said, “on Monday 13th June 2022 at about 0255hrs, the combined team of Police Operation Puff Adder and that of the Nigerian Army ‘Operation Thunder Strike’ while on routine patrol along Kaduna/Abuja highway at Sabon Sara had an encounter with armed bandits’ who were on their nefarious mission along the busy highway.

“The marauding armed bandits were intercepted at the above mentioned point where exchange of fire ensued as a result of which the friendly forces succeeded in truncating the bandits mission forcing them to retreat into the forest as one bandit was neutralized.

The statement asserted that upon search of the general area, an AK47 rifle and nine (9) bandits’ operational motorcycles were recovered.

It said further the high-spirited operatives are not resting on their oars in ensuring the safety of motorists and other legitimate road users.

The statement maintained that the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State, CP Yekini A. Ayoku psc (+)mni, was highly elated with the exemplary commitment and gallantry exhibited by this combined team.

He assured that their sacrifices towards ensuring public safety will not go unrewarded.

“As it is expected that the injured criminal elements will be hibernating around the nearby communities to access healthcare services, the CP called on the general public to report any person or group nursing gunshot wound to the nearest security formation as he assured them of prompt response at all time.

