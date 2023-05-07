Suspected Armed Fulani Herders have killed six people in three communities in Benue State.

The separate attacks were launched on Hirnyam, Ortom villages in Guma LGA and Oshigbudu community in Agatu LGA between Friday and Saturday.

Five people including a Catechist were reportedly killed in the two separate attacks in Guma while one person was murdered in Agatu community.

Confirming the attack on Hirnyam and Ortom villages, Christopher Waku, the Security Adviser of Guma LGA who spoke to newsmen on the phone on behalf of the council chairman, Mike Aba on Sunday said that five people were killed in the two attacks.

According to him, “it is true that some armed herdsmen attacked two communities in our local government on Friday and Saturday.

“Four people were killed including a Catechist in Hirnyam village on Friday while one person was killed in Ortom’s village near Gbajimgba, headquarters of Guma LGA.

Also confirming Agatu attack, chairman of the council, Joseph Ngbede who spoke to newsmen on the phone on Sunday said, “there was an attack at Oshigbudu community on Friday and we recorded one casualty.

“The attack was carried out by armed Fulani herdsmen who also blocked the roads, robbing people of their motorcycles.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for the State Command, Catherine Anene said the command was yet to receive such a report.