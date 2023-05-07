The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a recent briefing, said COVID-19 is officially over as a global health emergency, but the virus is here to stay.

”I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern it’s therefore with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency; however, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat this virus is here to stay.”

Tedros made it known that for over a year, the pandemic has been on a decline with the help of vaccination.

”For more than a year, the pandemic has been on a downward trend with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection mortality decreasing and the pressure on health systems.”

The ease of the virus(COVID-19) has made the global economy return to its normal lifestyle.

”Easing this trend has allowed most countries to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19.”

Tedros further warns that the press release does not allow any country to relent in its watch against the virus because the virus still kills and might birth other variant diseases or viruses.

”It’s still killing, and it’s still changing the risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths.”

”The worst thing any country could do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard to dismantle the system it has built or to send the message to its people that COVID-19 is nothing to worry about.”