Suspected herders kill 18 in Benue communities

Suspected herders on Thursday invaded four different communities in Guma local government area of Benue State and killed 18 people with several others injured.

According to the natives, the suspected herders were said to have stormed Ukohol village during a market day.

It was gathered that when the herders were done at Ukohol, they moved to nearby communities.

The chairman of the Guma local government, Mike Ubah confirmed the incident, adding that 18 were killed.

Speaking to newsmen on Friday, the chairman said, “My people at Ukohol were attacked by armed herders and killed about 10 people. The worst of it all is that they even killed children below the age of two years.

“They didn’t stop at that point but went to three villages/settlements around and killed another eight making it a total of 18. Ten at the market, eight in the villages when they (herders) were returning.

“The security operatives were prompt and that’s what saved the day, if they had delayed, the causality would have been more than that.

“It was a market day, they went there and started shooting. What is happening now is that they are trying to destabilise people from their villages and settlements and occupy them and graze in them at night.

“The herders appeared in black attires. No village is spared and the whole 10 council wards in Guma are affected,” the council boss said.

When contacted, the State Command Police spokesperson, Catherine Anene said, “Incident confirmed but no details yet”.

