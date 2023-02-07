Michael Ovat

Suspected gunmen have killed one Dr Anthony Eze, identified as a lecturer at the Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Eze was reportedly taking his children to school early Tuesday when yet-to-be-identified gunmen stormed his residence at Ifite Awka, near the university and opened fire on him.

The deceased, it was gathered attempted to flee but was chased and gunned down, according to a source, close to his family

The source said the gunmen came in a Toyota Corolla salon car, adding, “We were here this morning when Dr Eze was driving out of his house and suddenly a Toyota Corolla salon car pulled towards the entrance of his house and when he tried to drive back, they followed him and shot him on the chest. We ran away.

“We later rushed him to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, but the doctor on duty confirmed that he was dead.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command had not got information about the incident.

He however promised to get back to our reporter, later.