In a ruling on Friday, the apex court upheld the Appeal Court and the Election Petition Tribunal’s rulings, which upheld Bassey Otu’s election as the governor of the state.

Reacting in a statement on the Governor’s affirmation by the Supreme Court, Member, representing Calabar Municipality/Odukpani Federal Constituency, Hon Akiba Bassey congratulated the governor and described the verdict as the beauty of democracy and the beauty of the power of inclusiveness in governance where everybody would have an opportunity to express themselves at the highest level.

He urged people to put aside all differences, political or otherwise, and unite with the governor to move the state forward.

“We must have a clear direction on how to get all hands on deck to get the economy of the State on track, let us put aside whatever differences, political or otherwise, and join hands with the Governor to move the State forward politically, economically and socially in the interest of all and sundry.

“Our Governor can now be focused on the task of governance, all the distractions are behind him, he has a lot of work to do. He assumed office at a time when audacious and bold decisions have to be made, which he has made them, he now has to keep his eyes on the ball and continue with his vision to foster a united and prosperous Cross River,” he said.

