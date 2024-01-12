As the Supreme Court declared the incumbent governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, the winner of the March 8 governorship election, Kano residents filled with celebration and jubilation.

Shouts of “Sai Abba, Sai Abba,” meaning “Abba is the one we want,” echoed through the air, with many people riding motorcycles and shouting “Sai Abba, Sai Abba” on their bikes.

It should be recalled that shortly after Justice John Iyang Okoro read the lead judgment, declaring the victory and returning 165,000 votes to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, Alhaji Yusuf, the news filtered into the ears of the state’s residents, sparking jubilation.

However, it is worth remembering that at 6 a m on Friday, many shop owners had locked their shops, despite assurances by the state police command guaranteeing the safety of their property and lives.

When Alhaji Yusuf was pronounced the duly elected governor, all those shops opened for normal business activities.

As of when this report was filed, security operatives deployed to strategic locations in the state capital were still seen maintaining security surveillance.