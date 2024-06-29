President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has admonished the Akwa Ibom State Government and its people to support the contractors handling the Akwa Ibom-Calabar axis of the coastal highway.

Akpabio stated this while speaking at the Stakeholders’ Engagement on the alignment of sections 3b and 4 of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, on Saturday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, quoted the President of the Senate saying,” I am very happy because people that are supposed to be here are here. Let me at this point, appeal for the support and cooperation of the Akwa Ibom State Government and my brothers and sisters for the construction companies, who would be handling this road project.

“These companies need peace, support and cooperation of our people to deliver the project in record time. I congratulate Governor Umo Eno for commencing this federal project during his time.

“We are happy to have a Federal Government road as a state. As a governor, I was not lucky to have that done, but I took it upon myself because Akwa Ibom people use the road.

“The governor should do everything possible to give total support for the success of the road project. As your ambassador and representative in Abuja, I will be monitoring and watching the Minister on your behalf. Hon Minister, please help us thank President Bola Tinubu for accepting our request, that as the project is kicking off from the Lagos axis, it should also kick off from Calabar and Akwa Ibom simultaneously.”

Akpabio also listed the benefits that would accrue to the indigenes and professionals from the state, saying,” There would be a lot of fallouts. Some subcontractors from the state would be adequately accommodated. There are quality engineers here that can help to actualize our dream on this road project. I thank the President for approving this project.”

He also appealed to the Works Minister to ensure the completion of the East-West road, the Calabar-Itu road and the Aba-Ikot Ekpene road.

Earlier in his opening speech, Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, assured the people and government of Akwa Ibom and Cross River states that the Lagos- Calabar Coastal Highway project is “a reality.”

According to him, “Because of the love that President Bola Tinubu has for the people of these states, particularly your Son, the President of the Senate, he has graciously approved that sections 3B and 4 of the road should commence from Akwa Ibom and Cross River states respectively.

“The distance from Akwa Ibom and Cross River State sections of the road is about 107 km from Uyo. A lot of side benefits abound. You are benefiting marginally from the project. Work on sections One and Two have since commenced and work will start in sections 3B and 4 when the necessary issues have been settled.

“There were doubts that this project would be done. But we are happy with the level of support we have so far received from Nigerians. There are lots of benefits that would accrue to the people of the coastal states like tourism, education, commerce and agriculture.

In his brief remarks, Governor Eno assured the Minister of the cooperation of his administration to the completion of all federal projects in the state.

He also lent his voice to the call by the Senate President that the Calabar-Itu road, which the state had commenced payment of compensation as required, and the Ikot Ekpene/Aba road be completed for the use of the people of the two states.

Eno thanked President Tinubu and the President of the Senate for their support for his one-year-old administration and promised to work for the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led government.

