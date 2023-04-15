WITH supplementary elections holding in 23 states today, fear of insecurity has heightened tension among voters and other stakeholders.

The elections include supplementary governorship elections in 142 polling units in Kebbi State involving 94,209 votes and 69 polling units in Adamawa State with 36,935 voters expected to participate.

Five senatorial elections will also be concluded today. Three of the seats are in Sokoto State and one each in Zamfara and Kebbi states.

Also, 31 House of Representatives seats are expected to have their winners declared at the end of today’s exercise which will hold across 15 states with Sokoto alone accounting for 11 seats. Fifty House of Assembly seats across 17 states will also be filled today.

Meanwhile, in many of the constituencies where the elections will hold, there are fears that desperate politicians may unleash violence on their opponents.

In Kano State, for instance, the governor-elect, Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) state government of deployment of millions of naira “to sponsor thugs” for the election.

A statement issued on Friday in Kano by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor-elect, Mr Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, warned that any body found wanting on “this scandal will face the necessary action at the most appropriate time.”

The statement reads: “We are in possession of credible information that the Kano State government has directed the release of N61 million to Doguwa, over N60 million to Nasarawa and over N60 million to Wudil local government areas for the supplementary elections.

“Other local government councils are also listed to receive hundreds of millions of naira to fund the elections.

“The money was released solely for sponsoring political thugs to unleash violence on the innocent citizens and residents during the supplementary elections in the state.”

However, the statement said the incoming government appreciated “the Good Samaritan who came forward to confide in us over some evil plans to be visited on the good people of Kano State ahead of the April 15 supplementary elections.”





Security agencies have consequently ordered massive deployment of their men and equipment in order to have hitch-free exercises.

IGP restrict movement

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on Friday ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways and other forms of transportation from 12.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. across the 24 states where the supplementary elections are scheduled to hold today.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP said the order is with the exception of those on essential services such as officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers, accredited media personnel and ambulances responding to medical emergencies and firefighters.

Similarly, the IGP reiterated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

State-owned security outfits/organisations, quasi-security units and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management, the statement noted.

The statement listed the affected states as Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, Yobe, Katsina and Enugu.

The IGP urged all citizens to be law abiding during and after the elections even as he gave the assurance that all necessary security arrangements have been made to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered.

In the same vein, the Commandant General (CG) of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, also on Friday, directed adequate deployment of personnel to ensure peaceful conduct of the elections.

He noted that because of the peculiarity of the supplementary elections, it was expedient that measures be put in place in all the 2,660 polling units and 185 local government areas in the country to guarantee their success amidst concerns for conclusive elections.

NSCDC spokesperson, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, quoted Audi as saying that all the personnel deployed on election duties must wear the toga of patriotism and work in collaboration with other security agencies in ensuring effective management of the elections.

“A peaceful atmosphere and a secure environment devoid of tension, acrimony or any electoral malpractices are sacrosanct to the success of the elections.

“Ensure that you remain neutral, apolitical and unbiased and on no account must you be seen working for any politician or party, but only for national Interest,” the NSCDC CG said.

He directed all State Commandants in the affected areas to identify black spots, volatile points or polling units and deploy personnel and equipment effectively to prevent any unfortunate occurrence.

The CG warned that any personnel caught in any electoral fraud or activities inimical to the image of the corps should consider himself or herself dismissed as the corps would not condone or harbour any criminal elements within its fold.

He charged all eligible voters to go out en masse to vote for the candidates of their choice in a lawful and orderly manner, warning that officers and men have been mandated to deal with anyone attempting to disrupt or scuttle the election process.

He advised political actors to display spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the elections, stating that election is not a do-or-die affair and no political office is worth the blood of any Nigerian.

Similarly, the Niger State Commissioner of Police, Ogundele Ayodeji, has ordered the deployment of officers and men, including about three Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), from neighbouring divisions to join the DPOs of Agaie, Agwara, Rafi and Rijau to ensure adequate security coverage of the 15 polling units across the four local government areas where the supplementary House of Assembly elections will be holding today.

A statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, said the deployment was in addition to the Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel deployed to escort sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the aforementioned areas and to equally maintain a high level of “visibility policing and confidence-building patrol before, during and after the election.”

The statement said the commissioner equally directed Area Commanders of New Bussa, Bida and Kotangora to supervisecoordinate the security arrangements for the elections within their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) with election monitoring teams for each of the local government areas.

The command admonished members of the public, especially the people of Agaie, Agwara, Rafi and Rijau local government areas, to exercise their franchise peacefully, as it had made necessary security arrangements for peaceful and credible supplementary elections in the state today.

In Sokoto State, the police directed motorists to stay off the roads during the elections.

The state police command, on Friday in a statement by its spokesman, Sanusi Abubakar, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of today’s supplementary election, Shettima Zanna, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, had restricted all vehicular movements from 12.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. on across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The restrictions, according to the statement, are with the exception of those on essential services such as election observers, accredited media personnel, ambulances and firefighters.

It also restated the ban on all security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals to polling units and collation centres during the elections as well as the exemption of state-owned, private security units quasi-security outfits from participating in the election security management.

The command warned members of the public to adhere to the restriction order and any person or group of persons found instigating violence or violating the order would be dealt with.

It admonished parents to advise their children and wards accordingly.

Also, in Oyo State, the police assured the residents of water-tight security at the various polling units where supplementary elections have been scheduled to hold today.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, while parading 29 criminal suspects before newsmen on Friday in Ibadan, said the command would not condone any act of lawlessness during and after the elections.

He disclosed that adequate measures had been taken to secure the lives and property of the people and ensure the success of the polls.

The commissioner said the residents will experience water-tight security across the designated polling units, wards, as well as INEC collation centers and facilities.

He said: “The security architecture for the period in view shall be enhanced to accommodate intelligence-driven stop and search, coordinated raids of flashpoints and black spots and intensive surveillance around persons of interest (habitual criminals), critical infrastructures and public spaces.

“Only accredited voters will be permitted at polling units. Those without business are advised to stay clear.

“Also, vendors of food, alcohol and other consumables shall not be allowed to operate shops/stalls/stands near any polling units/wards as they could be converted as perfect points of negotiation for the act of vote buying.

“Post-election celebrations must be done with the highest sense of modesty, devoid of inciting utterances and provocative gestures that can lead to eventual breakdown of law and order.

“Parents, guardians and other leaders wielding degrees of influence in the society must prevail on their children, wards and protege against being used as cannon fodder in disrupting the electoral process and by extension the tranquil nature of the state.”

INEC distributes sensitive election materials in Sokoto, Kano

In the meantime, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Sokoto State on Friday commenced the distribution of sensitive materials for today’s elections across the state.

The results of the three senatorial districts and those of House of Representatives in 10 constituencies were declared inconclusive during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The distribution of the materials, held at the headquarters of the commission in the state, was monitored by officials of political parties, election observers and representatives of media organisations.

Speaking with Saturday Tribune, Abubakar Adamu, an official of one of the political parties in the state, said his party was ready for today’s elections.

He commended the INEC officials, especially the National Commissioner, Major General Modibo Alkali (rtd), for “restoring confidence” in the system.

He however appealed to other political actors in the state to put the interest of the state ahead of their ambitions.

Meanwhile, some of the officials of the commission expressed dissatisfaction with the process of engaging workers for the exercise.

Investigation by Saturday Tribune showed that none of the INEC officials in the state is expected to participate in the elections.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a staff member of the commission in the state said that INEC headquarters in Abuja deployed staff members from across the country to conduct the elections.

The official said: “As we speak to you, no official in the state knows their role in the elections as all the tasks have been given to staff members that came outside the state.

“How can they bring staff from other states to conduct the elections and make us redundant here?

“One would have expected that we will work together but every one of us was not involved.”

The elections are expected to hold in the three senatorial districts and 10 out of 11 federal constituencies in the state.

Also, the Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Abdu Zango, said on Friday that both sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been distributed to areas designated for today’s supplementary elections.

Zango said INEC had made adequate preparations to conduct the elections in 14 state constituencies and two federal constituencies in the state.

He told newsmen in Kano that the elections are slated to commence at 8.30 a.m. and close by mid-afternoon.

According to him, arrangements have been made to ensure adequate security during and after the elections.

The REC said: “As you can see, the INEC headquarters is bubbling with activities. We have been very busy. The ad-hoc staff have received training and they are prepared to carry out their duties. We have concluded our briefings and other activities, and we are good to go.

“Security agencies have carried out operational plan, and we are very confident that the operational plans will work out effectively.

Professor Zango said he and his management team had met with all stakeholders and they have agreed to ensure a hitch-free and violent-free exercise.

“We have spoken to the politicians from all the political parties and urged them to conduct themselves peacefully, because election is not war,” he added.

The supplementary elections for the House of Representatives are scheduled to hold in Fagge and Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituencies.

Also, the state House of Assembly supplementary elections will hold in 14 state constituencies. They are Ajingi, Danbatta, Dawakin Tofa, Gwarzo, Gezawa, Makoda, Takai, Ungogo, Warawa, Gabasawa, Tudun Wada, Gaya, Wudil and Garko.

However, the INEC commissioner pointed out that supplementary election in Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency could not be postponed as requested by the leadership of the NNPP because doing so would go against the dictates of the Electoral Act.

“Holding the election in Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency on Saturday is directly in line with the electoral law. Any postponement will go counter to the Electoral Act,” he said.

Supplementary polls: Details of constituencies and number of expected voters

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE