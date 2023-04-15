ONE body has been recovered from the rubble of the collapsed building at 1st Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

In a statement on Friday, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said the search and recovery efforts of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) workers’ unearthed the remains of an adult male hitherto unaccounted for by site supervisors.

Omotosho said “the excavation of the site, using the architectural designs, continues.”

According to him, the site has been divided into quadrants for a painstaking search and rescue operation. “Quadrants 2 and 3 have been levelled to ground zero, with the search operation completed. Quadrant 4 is ongoing,” he said.

He said: “Twenty-five people were rescued from the site when the building went down on Wednesday. They are all doing fine.

“When a roll call was done by the site supervisors, everyone was accounted for. Nobody could ascertain whether the victim whose body was found this morning was on the site – as of the time the roll call was taken.”

