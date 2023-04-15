The former Local Government Auditor-General in Kogi State, Ahmed Usman Ododo has emerged as the All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the coming November governorship election.

The APC gubernatorial primary election was held on Friday throughout all the wards in the state as the party conducted a direct primary.

The secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, on behalf of the chairman of the panel, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, announced the results and declared Ahmed Usman Ododo as the winner of the gubernatorial primary election.

According to him, Ododo scored a total of 78,704 votes and won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the governorship race.

Recall that about seven other aspirants including the state’s deputy governor, Edward Onoja, and Governor Yahaya Bello’s Chief of Staff, Mohammed Asuku, had earlier on Thursday night stepped down from the gubernatorial race.

Ododo defeated Mohammed Ozigi Salami, who scored 1,506 votes while the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Smart Adeyemi, scored the least number of votes – 311.

