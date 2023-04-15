Supplementary elections are currently underway for one member of the House of Representatives and three members of the State Assembly in Jigawa State, and an impressive turnout has been recorded at most of the polling units.

According to reports from the state, women are the major voters who massively crowd the polling stations.

Visiting several polling units, it was observed that election materials were delivered on time, and adequate security was provided to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election.

In Kwaimawa 001 and 002, Gadarawa A and B polling units, located on the outskirts of Dutse municipal, voters had flooded their respective polling stations and patiently waited to cast their votes.

Similarly, at the Abanderi polling unit and Farin Dutsu polling units in Dutse Local Government, there was a large turnout of voters. Women constituted the larger percentage of voters at polling units in Kafin Gana, Kantoga in Birninkudu, and Maigatari Local Government.

One of the contestants and serving members representing Birninkudu State Assembly constituency, Honourable Sujar Mohd Kantoga, expressed satisfaction with the INEC and security arrangements, and also with the voters’ turnout.

He called on the people to maintain peace and order, saying, “I have the hope to win the election.”

