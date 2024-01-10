The new Residential Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom, Isah Shaka Ehimeakhe has urged all electoral offers in the 31 LGAs in the state, to take the February 3 supplementary elections in Ibiono Ibom State constituency and Ikono-Ini Federal Constituency seriously, to deliver acceptable, free, fair and credible exercises.

The Rec gave the urge during his maiden Media pally and familiarisation meeting with Electoral officers in the state at the state INEC Secretariat, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo on Wednesday.

Ehimeakhe reiterated the pivotal role and trust placed on the commission by citizens, saying it depends on unweaving commitment to the principles of transparency, impartiality, and efficiency.

He stressed that the success of Electoral process relies on effective collaboration and communication among all departments, encouraging open dialogue, constructive feedback, and commitment to problem-solving to navigate the challenges envisaged.

“I quite acknowledge the fact that you all are aware of our collective mandate, yet I want to still reiterate that our role in the democratic process is pivotal and the trust placed on us by the citizens demands unweaving commitment to the principles of transparency, impartiality and efficiency. Each of you, as Heads of Departments and Electoral Officers in local Government Areas plays a crucial part in upholding these ideas.

“As we embark on this electoral journey, let us remain steadfast in our dedication to providing a level playing ground for all political parties and ensuring that every legible voter has the opportunity to exercise his democratic right. Upholding the integrity of the electoral process is not just our duty but a service to our community and nation.

“I encourage open dialogue, constructive feedback, and commitment to problem solving as we navigate the challenges that may arise. Let us foster an environment where ideas are valued and solutions are sought collectively,” the new REC stressed.

He however expressed optimism that his first assignment in the state would be delivered successfully, believing that with God, the elections of 3rd February would be acceptable by all.

