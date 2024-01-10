The AFCON fever is rising across Africa! But while the players battle it out on the pitch, there’s another epic showdown brewing – the iLOTBET AFCON Prediction Game, where YOU can predict your way to glory and potentially grab a staggering ₦100 million prize pool and a Brand New JAC JF2 Car!

Yes, you read that right – FREE to join, FREE to predict, and FREE to WIN!

Here’s how you can turn your AFCON passion into a life-changing prize:

1. Claim the Throne: Bracket Bonanza

Think you can chart the entire tournament’s destiny? Predict the group winners, the quarter-final heroes, and the ultimate champion – nail it all, and the JAC JF2 car is yours! Even if you stumble a bit, a cool ₦25 million bonus prize awaits the top bracket predictors.

2. Conquering the Knockouts: Last 16 & Beyond

The pressure’s on, the tension’s thick – can you handle the Last 16 and beyond? Predict the survivors of the knockout clashes accurately, join the top 20% of winners, and share a ₦40 millionprize pool. Every correct pick brings you closer to footballing fortune!

3. Quarter-Final Quintuple: Precision Pays Off

The tournament is heating up, the stakes are rising – can you ace your predictions for the remaining eight teams? Do it, and another ₦10 million chunk is yours for the taking, shared among the top 20% of prediction maestros. Remember, every point counts in this epic climb!

4. Semi-Final Showdown: Predict the Final Four Dance

Can you see the future? Can you predict the Final Four before they even take the field? Hone your foresight, predict the Last 4 with laser focus, and join the top 20% for a chance to grab a share of another ₦20 million pot. This is where your football IQ truly shines!

5. Champion’s Coronation: Be the Ultimate Oracle

This is where legends are crowned! Guess the ultimate victor of the AFCON, and bask in the glory of a shared ₦50 million prize with all the other champion predictors. Imagine the bragging rights, the adrenaline rush, and the life-changing potential – it’s all within your grasp!

But wait, the riches don’t stop there! iLOTBET has sprinkled the entire journey with bonus prizes like iPhones, daily deposit rewards, and a ₦10 million “Predict the Score” pool. Every day is a new chance to win, making this more than just a prediction game – it’s a festival of football fortune!

So, how do you join this fiesta of football fortune? It’s as easy as a penalty kick with no pressure:

1. Register or log in to iLOTBET with your mobile number.

2. Head to the “AFCON Prediction” game before the deadlines strike faster than Kylian Mbappé.

3. Flex your football IQ and make your predictions for the chosen stage.

4. Sit back, relax, and watch the magic unfold! The closer you are to predicting the champions and the tournament’s course, the closer you are to cashing in on that sweet, sweet prize money.

So, what are you waiting for? REGISTER NOW, unleash your football wisdom, and predict your way to riches! The AFCON kick-off is just around the corner, so don’t be left on the sidelines – join the iLOTBET prediction game and make your football dreams a reality!

Remember, it’s all FREE to play, and the potential rewards are life-changing. So, grab your vuvuzela, dust off your football knowledge, and head over to iLOTBET! Let the predicting, the cheering, and the winning begin!