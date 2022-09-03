Super Mega AKA’s “Mass Country” Album Is Done and Ready for Release

For the people who have been considering what precisely the deal is with AKA’s guaranteed collection, “Mass Country,” the vocalist has quite recently delivered more insights concerning the task.

In a clasp shared on his checked Instagram pages, the vocalist demonstrated that he had finished work on the undertaking. Affectionately called the scrap god, AKA gave a few secrets about the undertaking, demonstrating he’s worked together with any semblance of Stogie T and Nasty C. you can look at the clasp beneath.

Following the declaration of “Mass Country,” and with the subtleties the vocalist has shared up until this point, a fever of hope has encompassed fans, some of whom are as of now yelling that they can hardly sit tight for the collection.

There’s no course of events for the arrival of the venture, nor has he uncovered the whole list of attendees for the undertaking. However, from the vibe of things, fans would need to hold on until the arrival of the task – not that there’s a positive delivery date yet.

Anyway, is great to realize that AKA is centered around new music and not on spitting diss tracks at individual musos, something a few fans had expected of him following Big Zulu’s “150 Bars.” obviously, we’ll be here to bring you “Mass Country.”

This South African Album ZIP Download is definitely going to be among the best hip hop releases that will be released this year. Thus, it will really find its way up top music charts and booming all the time across SA music lovers that love to listen to rap songs.

It has been four long years since the release of AKA’s last solo album, “Touch My Blood” and you can trust his fans to be HUNGRY for new music! Recently collaborating with 2020 breakout artist Costa Titch on their 2021 collaborative EP, “You’re Welcome”, The Supa Mega thinks it is now time to release his next album to the public.

The upcoming project, “Mass Country” is expected to be released later on in the year but AKA is wasting no time as he prepares some visual content for a couple of songs from the album. AKA took to social media to share a teaser clip that sees him and Nasty C on set, preparing to shoot a music video for their song that is taken off “Mass Country”.