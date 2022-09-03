Buhari hails Boss Mustapha at 66

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of Federal Executive Council (FEC) and his family, sent warm greetings to Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, on his 66th birthday.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Saturday, said the President extolled “the political leader and diligent public servant for his dedication to nation building since his youthful days in the ’80s, staying active in legal practice, politics and governance, with distinctions in every assignment.”

According to the statement, President Buhari noted the commitment of the SGF in ensuring fluidity of ideas, teamwork and harmony, and efficient transitions of policies into gains for Nigerians, affirming that his historic leadership roles, like chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, will continue to stand him for recognitions.

It added that as the former Managing Director of Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority turns 66, the President joined family, friends and political associates, particularly members of All Progressives Congress (APC), in celebrating with the legal luminary.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of Mustapha and his family.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election…..

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….

Buhari hails Boss Mustapha at 66

Fulani Herders Kill 6 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community

NO fewer than six people were killed by suspected Fulani herders on Thursday in Umella village at the Mbawa ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State….

Buhari hails Boss Mustapha at 66