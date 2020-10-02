Super Kharot draws celebrities to Ilaji Resort for post-lockdown party

As life gradually returns to normal, a few events have returned, much to the excitement of fun seekers. Super Kharot Entertainment has taken up the challenge of creating alternative avenues for fun lovers to get their groove on. One of such is the ‘Lockdown parties’ which his outfit is now generally known for around Ibadan.

Hosted at the Ilaji Resorts, the ‘lockdown party’ since yesterday, been hosting select celebrities and a few of their fans to three nights of fun and engagement.

Speaking exclusively to Friday Treat, Bamidele Opeyemi, the CEO of Super Kharot Entertainment, said, “We created these parties based on request. The last six months have taken an untold toll on everyone. Most have been forced to be locked down for over six months and now feel the urge to exhale and have fun.

“This was why I decided to create a safe haven for select fun seekers to unwind in a pleasant atmosphere with their favourite celebrities.

“The second edition is this weekend and we look forward to hosting the crème of society at Ilaji Resort, which is now the toast of classy people who love the finer things in life.

We are making sure we adhere to best practices undercurrent and prevailing circumstances by ensuring that the event is not open to everyone. So, guests can rest assured that they have absolutely nothing to fear except unwinding, engage and motivate one another.

Among expected celebrities are top musicians, comedians and dancers from the entertainment industry, and there will be a football match between Bodija and Ring road residents at the resort.

Celebrities representing these areas will be drafted into both teams. We also have various other activities lined up. It promises to be a time to remember.

Representatives from government, corporate world and entrepreneurs are also expected for various discussions/networking so it is not all about parties.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE