Startimes takes entertainment a notch higher, launches PBO tv

In line with its commitment to offer premium content, StarTimes has collaborated with a notable Nollywood production company, Big Idea Mediaworks, to launch PBO TV, a 24-hour entertainment channel dedicated to top-rated Nollywood movies, series, sitcoms, music and late-night comedy shows.

Going on-air from yesterday to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence, PBO TV will air 12 hours of non-stop Nollywood blockbuster movies and series, with the remaining half of the day set aside for general entertainment.

The channel promises to be explosive with top-rated Nollywood stars on display.

Among the movies showing in October are June featuring Uche Jombo, Vector Tha Viper, Chinyere Wilfred, Empress Njamah; Mad About You featuring Blossom Chukwujekwu, Linda Osifo and Annie Macaulay Idibia; Being Annabel featuring Oma Amadi, Ken Erics and Desmond Elliot; and drama series including Tough Love featuring Nkem Owo, Sola Sobowale, Timini Egbuson and Sharon Ooja; Life of a Single Mom, a series featuring Mofe Duncan, Gregory Ojefua and Mercy Macjoe, among others.

“PBO TV celebrates the rich diversity of African culture with original and exclusive content” Gabriel Nworah, CEO of The BigIdea Mediaworks Limited said.

“In July, when we announced the adjustment of our bouquet prices due to persistent naira fall, we assured our subscribers that as a business, we would continue to make it a priority to broaden our content offerings to meet a variety of their interests without compromising affordability,” Tunde Aina, COO StarTimes Nigeria said.

“Since then, we have continued to delight our subscribers with more value at the best price in the Pay-TV market. At first, we launched top Hollywood animation channel, DreamWorks; followed by Spanish football league, La Liga; the FA Community Shield; the exclusive broadcast rights for Bob Arum’s Top Rank boxing events, whose current stable of champions include Tyson Fury, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, Oscar Valdez, Gilberto Ramirez and Jose Ramirez; Hollywood movie channel, TNT Africa; the recent season of popular sitcom, Jenifa’s Diary; and the latest addition is PBO TV, a channel dedicated to premium entertainment. More is coming,” Tunde Aina said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Startimes takes entertainment

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Startimes takes entertainment Startimes takes entertainment

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Startimes takes entertainment Startimes takes entertainment

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE