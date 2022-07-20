Subsidy scam: Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Oil Companies management teams

• Treat those smuggling petroleum products as common criminals ― IPMAN Chieftain

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Reps move to take over all surface, We won't allow interference, discrimination against persons with disability, Reps set to appraise benefits , Reps invite Ministers of Finance, utilisation of petroleum products , bill on controversial extension of tenure,  Reps move to pass Nigerian Peace Corps Bill, Reps step down motion seeking to increase budgetary allocation for judiciary, Reps decry kidnap of traditional rulers, killing of Nigerians after payment of ransom, National HIV Trust Fund, Reps urge Nigerian Army to provide facilities at Ibarapa forward operational base, 51 kidnapped Abuja-Kaduna passengers, Reps set to file motion, Reps extend resumption date , Reps back Buhari’s decision, increase capacity of Armed Forces, Port Harcourt refinery overhaul, Reps to resume on Wednesday, Reps shutdown governance, probe on dollars spent on refineries, Adulterated fuel, Reps ask NAN management , Reps probe pioneer status, Reps task FG on importation, use of low energy consuming appliances, Reps pledge support, Reps pass bill for establishment of National Social Investment Programme, Insecurity: Reps urge Police to construct Divisional Headquarters in Oyo town, clean up of Delta Communities, Reps leadership reverses self, Reps probe outrageous rise, Epileptic power supply , non-rendition of 6 years audited accounts, Reps ask CAC, JAMB, others to remit N195bn into Federation Account, Reps task NNPC on completion of $12bn Trans Saharan Natural Gas Pipeline contract, 50 audit queries: Reps quiz NSITF over N6.889bn unpaid taxes, Reps call for documents, Nigerian security printing minting, Umuahia ruling on Electoral Act, Reps place NAFDAC on status of enquiry over under-declaration of revenue, Reps task CBN to reinforce use of coins as legal tender, North-East Development Commission, NNPC 17 subsidiaries, Reps task States, status of inquiry on NRC, Reps parley Aregbesola , Reps query NMDPRA, enforce banditry proscription order now, Reps seek FG intervention, Reps task security chiefs , PDP condemns NASS rejection of gender-focused bills, 56 constitutional amendment bills, NEPA non-core assets including estates, fraudulent POS transactions, construct rail tracks to Lekki , Local Government financial autonomy, Reps to drag defiant ministers, Constitution Review reports, Reps read riot act to private companies for prohibiting govt officials from performing duties, Reps ask FG to urgently evacuate Nigerian students from Ukraine, Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland, Strike: Reps ask FG to fulfil agreements with ASUU, reopening of e-modernisation project probe, procurement of body-worn cameras, 2023 election: Reps kick over voters’ apathy against electronic voter registration, review of 2022-2024 MTEF, Declare state of emergency on poor state of infrastructure in coastal communities, Reps tell Buhari, Reps to investigate state of airports, Criminal Code law: Reps propose 6 months community service for persons attempting suicide, financial fraud, invasion of five communities, revenue target for Nigeria Customs, FCTA lost over N800bn revenue , relevant HSE policy, Reps committee probes NNPC over N1.93bn expenditure without supporting documents, Reps call for probe of NNPC, Reps ask FG to prosecute unauthorised online drug advertisements, Dangote industry's coal mining, Reps unveil plans to roll-out, increasing unemployment rate in Nigeria, NSITF ongoing recruitment, killing of 14 armless citizens in Oke Ogun, Reps task FG to develop National Cocoa policy to reposition Nigeria as largest producer in Africa, Reps mourn late Hanifa, Reps give Nigerian Embassies, Reps committee vote on LGA autonomy, judicial reform, pension administration, Reps probe CBN, establishment of cottage industries, Magodo invasion, electoral amendment bill, Reps seek urgent rehabilitation, Insecurity: Reps decry high rate of kidnapping in Plateau, anti-money laundering counter-terrorism laws, extra-budgetary spending by Ministry of Agric, Public Accounts Tribunal underway, N17.1trn budget for 2022 fiscal year, Reps to deliberate on Buhari's position, ride-hailing firms over payment of taxes, Dismantle all roadblocks, Reps approve external loan, public hearing on new Finance bill , Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill, Passage of 2022 budget , Federal School of Nursing in Lagos , legal profession reform bill, adopting Artificial Intelligence, Reps summon Customs, sanctions for quacks teachers, excise collectable revenue, issuance of operational license , Reps tasks Security Chiefs Reps lament high death rate, submission of 2022 budget proposal, Reps task security agencies, Reps task Nigeria security agencies, Reps urge FG to upgrade nation's correctional centres, minority caucus challenges, NITEL earth satellite station, bill on free healthcare services, Reps probe Virgin Atlantic , banks over non-remittance, declare bandits as terrorist group, financial autonomy for Auditor General, Reps quiz NHIS, Minority Caucus e-Customs modernisation project, stakeholders support repositioning, Reps propose establishment, leakage of classified security documents, Buhari’s appointment of two Northerners, invasion of Delta communities by suspected herdsmen, Senate resumes, Reps applaud NNPC' stride, Reps quiz FMBN, Reps task Customs on N2.5trn , Reps unhappy over N5.62trn, Reps read riot act, Reps seek to prohibit president, shame erring MDAs, caucus blames presiding officers, consideration of PIB report, Reps raise alarm over, Reps receive electoral act, Reps mull removal, Reps seek establishment, Reps tackle Minister, Reps approve supplementary budget, Nigeria Police Trust Fund, Southern backs region's govs,NNPC GMD meets Reps , Reps tackle MDAs, Reps urge FG to constitute NDDC board, Reps call for effective regulation, Electoral amendment: Reps to hold emergency plenary on Wednesday

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timiprye Sylva; Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, and Chief Executive Officers of all domestic and international oil companies involved in the fuel subsidy regime as well as Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) from 2017 to date.

While expressing displeasure over the flagrant disregard for the Parliament, during the ongoing investigative hearing organised by Special Ad-hoc Committee on the petroleum product subsidy regime from 2017 to 2021, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila observed that “quantum of estimation assumed to have spent as of today is amounting to N6 trillion.”

Hon. Gbajabiamila who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, frowned at the absence of most of the critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry for failing to give account of their stewardship to Nigerians.

According to him, the quantum of money assumed to have spent on subsidy during the period under review is amounted to N4.9 trillion and going by the quantum of estimation assumed to have spent as of today is amounting to N6 trillion.

“On behalf of the members of the House of Representatives, I’m expressing my displeasure with the attitude of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that are supposed to be here. Nobody has any excuse not to be here, that shows lack of respect for constituted authority and I think we are not going to take it,” he warned.

While urging the Special Ad-hoc Committee to ensure that nobody is spared or made to feel that he or she is above the law, the Speaker assured that the House is ever ready to give the Committee the necessary support and cooperation to ensure that the right thing is done for the interest of the country and for the benefits of Nigerians.

While responding to question on the alleged diversion of petroleum products by oil marketers, the National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okonkwo who dismissed the report, urged the Parliament to treat anyone found culpable as common criminals.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timiprye Sylva, who reiterated commitment towards the
transformation of the NNPC to a fully commercial entity, however, disclosed that the records on the subsidy transaction are domiciled with NNPC.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“When we got his letter, we gave it the urgency it required and sent the letter to NNPC where all those records are and we went to meet them yesterday prior to today’s meeting.

“Unfortunately, yesterday being the day for unveiling NNPC, it was not practicable for them to have brought the documents yesterday.

In his intervention, Hon. Mark Gbillah who frowned at the level of disregard for the Parliament by accounting Officers of various public and private Organizations invited to the investigative hearing, underscored the need for accountability of public funds.


“I find it completely unacceptable that the ministry has no presentation before this Committee. That shows your complete lack of regard and I think that it’s important we start to set the precedent about how serious we are going to take this issue that this will not be tolerated and they need to account for every single kobo that has been expended in what some of us consider to be a charade over several years to the detriment of our country.

“Mr Chairman, I think we need to take some serious action about l this. But first of all, he should tell us because they said they have invited the NNPC. So, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has no record of the amount of money that has been expended in trillions of Naira for subsidy payments?”

Worried by the development, Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee investigating the subsidy regime, Hon Ibrahim Mustapha expressed displeasure over the “nonchalant attitude exhibited by some MDAs as well as some Executive of the oil companies for non-compliance on the request of the committee to provide vital information on the subsidy granted by the Federal Government.

“This attitude is unfortunate, unacceptable, condemnable and undemocratic and an infraction on the separation of powers of the legislature in carrying out one of its legitimate functions of oversight.

“It’s more worrisome that this is happening during an era of change by the very people who should be in the vanguard of the change mantra to this administration. But they are treating a matter such as this with levity and contempt.

“It’s also a great concern to us that at the time when the country is undergoing a myriad of challenges especially the current queues and hike in petroleum and diesel prices which this Adhoc Committee seeks to unveil, unravel and address.

“I believe that both the legislature and the Executive had worked together for a common goal. And I want to assure you that we are very serious about his national assignment and all parties involved should treat it as such. This must not be condoned.

“May I remind you that this Committee is not unmindful of the positions availed to it by the 1999 constitution and if necessary will not hesitate to enforce compliance to compel any person to honour its requests or invitation.

“NNPC should submit details of oil companies and other parties involved in the crude oil swap, direct sales and direct purchase agreement and beneficiaries of those subsidies.

“We are not here to blackmail or witch-hunt anybody but within the period under review, we are talking about 5 years to date, a lot had gone wrong. Nigerians are asking questions,” he noted.

ASUU Strike: FG Locks In Meetings With VCs, Others On Resolving Impasse

Subsidy scam: Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Oil Companies management teams

Subsidy scam: Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Oil Companies management teams

Buhari Unveils NNPC’s New Logo

Subsidy scam: Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Oil Companies management teams

You might also like
Latest News

Knocks, criticism trail Reps move to take over all surface, underground water,…

Latest News

Fuel scarcity: Reps seek opening of more petrol depots

Latest News

Reps pass bill prohibiting discrimination against persons with disability

Latest News

Reps set to appraise benefits accrued to Nigeria, contributions to ECOWAS

Comments

Our Front Page Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More