Subsidy scam: Reps summon FIRS Chairman, Oil Companies management teams

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Timiprye Sylva; Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, and Chief Executive Officers of all domestic and international oil companies involved in the fuel subsidy regime as well as Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) from 2017 to date.

While expressing displeasure over the flagrant disregard for the Parliament, during the ongoing investigative hearing organised by Special Ad-hoc Committee on the petroleum product subsidy regime from 2017 to 2021, the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila observed that “quantum of estimation assumed to have spent as of today is amounting to N6 trillion.”

Hon. Gbajabiamila who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, frowned at the absence of most of the critical stakeholders in the oil and gas industry for failing to give account of their stewardship to Nigerians.

According to him, the quantum of money assumed to have spent on subsidy during the period under review is amounted to N4.9 trillion and going by the quantum of estimation assumed to have spent as of today is amounting to N6 trillion.

“On behalf of the members of the House of Representatives, I’m expressing my displeasure with the attitude of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that are supposed to be here. Nobody has any excuse not to be here, that shows lack of respect for constituted authority and I think we are not going to take it,” he warned.

While urging the Special Ad-hoc Committee to ensure that nobody is spared or made to feel that he or she is above the law, the Speaker assured that the House is ever ready to give the Committee the necessary support and cooperation to ensure that the right thing is done for the interest of the country and for the benefits of Nigerians.

While responding to question on the alleged diversion of petroleum products by oil marketers, the National President of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Elder Chinedu Okonkwo who dismissed the report, urged the Parliament to treat anyone found culpable as common criminals.

Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timiprye Sylva, who reiterated commitment towards the

transformation of the NNPC to a fully commercial entity, however, disclosed that the records on the subsidy transaction are domiciled with NNPC.

“When we got his letter, we gave it the urgency it required and sent the letter to NNPC where all those records are and we went to meet them yesterday prior to today’s meeting.

“Unfortunately, yesterday being the day for unveiling NNPC, it was not practicable for them to have brought the documents yesterday.

In his intervention, Hon. Mark Gbillah who frowned at the level of disregard for the Parliament by accounting Officers of various public and private Organizations invited to the investigative hearing, underscored the need for accountability of public funds.





“I find it completely unacceptable that the ministry has no presentation before this Committee. That shows your complete lack of regard and I think that it’s important we start to set the precedent about how serious we are going to take this issue that this will not be tolerated and they need to account for every single kobo that has been expended in what some of us consider to be a charade over several years to the detriment of our country.

“Mr Chairman, I think we need to take some serious action about l this. But first of all, he should tell us because they said they have invited the NNPC. So, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources has no record of the amount of money that has been expended in trillions of Naira for subsidy payments?”

Worried by the development, Chairman, Special Ad-hoc Committee investigating the subsidy regime, Hon Ibrahim Mustapha expressed displeasure over the “nonchalant attitude exhibited by some MDAs as well as some Executive of the oil companies for non-compliance on the request of the committee to provide vital information on the subsidy granted by the Federal Government.

“This attitude is unfortunate, unacceptable, condemnable and undemocratic and an infraction on the separation of powers of the legislature in carrying out one of its legitimate functions of oversight.

“It’s more worrisome that this is happening during an era of change by the very people who should be in the vanguard of the change mantra to this administration. But they are treating a matter such as this with levity and contempt.

“It’s also a great concern to us that at the time when the country is undergoing a myriad of challenges especially the current queues and hike in petroleum and diesel prices which this Adhoc Committee seeks to unveil, unravel and address.

“I believe that both the legislature and the Executive had worked together for a common goal. And I want to assure you that we are very serious about his national assignment and all parties involved should treat it as such. This must not be condoned.

“May I remind you that this Committee is not unmindful of the positions availed to it by the 1999 constitution and if necessary will not hesitate to enforce compliance to compel any person to honour its requests or invitation.

“NNPC should submit details of oil companies and other parties involved in the crude oil swap, direct sales and direct purchase agreement and beneficiaries of those subsidies.

“We are not here to blackmail or witch-hunt anybody but within the period under review, we are talking about 5 years to date, a lot had gone wrong. Nigerians are asking questions,” he noted.

