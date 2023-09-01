President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other political leaders in Nigeria have been charged on practical and realistic solutions to economic measures introduced by the APC-led Federal Government, which were said to have caused untold hardship and harsh living conditions of NNigerians, particularly the masses.

The President was therefore urged to, as a matter of urgency, come up with policies that will cushion the negative effects of the fuel subsidy removal as the people are suffering from hunger and afflictions across the country.

The assertion was made on Friday by a renowned and popular Prophet and Teacher of the Word of God, Prophet Abraham Adebayo at the 2023 Kingdom Prayers and Word Conference of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church (CSMC), Yandoka road, Bauchi.

He called on Christians irrespective of denomination, to pray for Nigeria’s leaders for them to put in place policies that will have a direct positive impact on the lives of Nigerians generally.

Speaking on the theme of the conference: “A Church Without Wrinkle”, the Prophet centred his message on Ephesians 5 verse 27, “That he might present to himself a glorious Church, not having a spot or wrinkles or anything, but it should be holy without blemish”.

Adebayo stated that he was in Bauchi to raise true and committed Christians who will serve God diligently, adding that Christians have a great role to play in the leadership of the country which is for those in authority.

According to him, “The place of Christians in leadership should be the light and salt.The Bible states that the throne of a King is secured when the Priests around it are righteous. So, as a Church, our duty is to raise the standard and band of righteousness around the leadership of the country, and policies that will favour the people will come”.

According to him, “Our prayers are that, leaders of this country should try and find any possible way to cushion the sufferings and affliction of the people.”

The yearly event witnessed prayers and ministry of Songs by resident Choirs of the Church and other groups.

