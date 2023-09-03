In an effort to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal by the Federal Government, the Niger State Government has disclosed that plans are underway by the present administration to resuscitate bursary allowance to indigent students in tertiary institutions.

The State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, announced the plan at a maiden press briefing held at Government House, Minna, last Friday.

He explained that the government was aware of the pains people are going through, hence the need for stakeholders at all levels to support the government to enable it to provide dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

Bago also hinted that very soon, government would inaugurate 200 CNG-powered Luxurious Buses to provide free public transportation to pupils and students in all public and private schools across the state, adding that another 100 CNG-powered buses that would ply Suleja to Abuja would be provided by the government at affordable transport fares.

In a related development, the governor said 50 CNG-powered buses to ply Minna and its environs as well as launching another 50 CNG-powered buses to all 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

In his words,”The civil servants are also to benefit from the bus service though at a discount rate.”

